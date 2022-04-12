Skip to main content

Fan Support, Stability of Coaching Staff Stands Out for Priority Clemson Target Branden Strozier

2023 CB Branden Strozier was one of many high school recruits on hand for the Clemson spring game.

Spring practice culminated on Saturday with Clemson's annual Orange and White game.

The yearly scrimmage also played host to a number of high school recruits, with a handful of priority targets making the trip to campus. 

2023 CB Branden Strozier, out of St. Francis High in Alpharetta, Georgia, was one of those in attendance. It was the defensive back's second trip to campus over the past few weeks. His first came before Clemson broke for spring break, after taking in one of the Tigers' practices, and Strozier left that visit with an offer in tow.

This trip gave the defensive back a small glimpse of what an actual game-day in Clemson is like. While the cold weather might have kept some fans at home, the announced attendance was 35,000, the support is something that really stood out with the blue-chip prospect.

"Really just how everything was like on a game-day experience," Strozier told All Clemson. "Granted it was a spring game but the fan support was real."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L

All Clemson Projection: 2023 QB Chris Vizzina

Clemson needs a little momentum on the recruiting trail and with Chris Vizzina set to announce a commitment on Tuesday, maybe we are on the verge of seeing some movement for the Tigers.

12 hours ago
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3

Recruiting Momentum Starting to Build for Clemson Tigers; Silent Commit?

Clemson had a number of priority targets on campus this weekend for the spring game, as well as numerous other 2023 prospects.

19 hours ago
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L

Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

Each week All Clemson answers your recruiting questions.

Apr 11, 2022

As for what draws the 6-foot-2, 175-pound SI All-American candidate to the program in general, it's Dabo Swinney's coaching staff, and the stability the Tigers have shown over the years.

"The stability of the coaching staff there really just stands out to me," Strozier said.

Clemson and Tennessee are the two schools Strozier seems to be focused on currently. Alabama has been in the mix as well. While Strozier isn't quite ready to pull the trigger on a commitment just yet, he's getting there, and expects a decision sometime in the near future. 

"Right now Clemson and Tennessee are the two schools that are recruiting me the hardest," he said. "I’m going to announce my commitment over the summer."

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
Recruiting

All Clemson Projection: 2023 QB Chris Vizzina

By Zach Lentz12 hours ago
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3
Recruiting

Recruiting Momentum Starting to Build for Clemson Tigers; Silent Commit?

By Zach Lentz19 hours ago
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP PriesterApr 11, 2022
DJ Uigalelei
Football

Dabo Swinney says Uiagalelei is ‘Definitely’ Clemson’s Starting Quarterback

By Will VandervortApr 10, 2022
Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.
Football

Clemson Spring Game Reactions: Defense Is the Real Deal

By Will VandervortApr 10, 2022
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Clemson Spring Game Reactions: Offense

By JP PriesterApr 10, 2022
Untitled design
Football

QB Cade Klubnik, Defenses Impress at Clemson's Orange and White Spring Game

By Brad SenkiwApr 9, 2022
Dabo Swinney
Football

Live Blog: Clemson Tigers' Annual Orange-White Game

By Zach LentzApr 9, 2022