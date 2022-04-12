2023 CB Branden Strozier was one of many high school recruits on hand for the Clemson spring game.

Spring practice culminated on Saturday with Clemson's annual Orange and White game.

The yearly scrimmage also played host to a number of high school recruits, with a handful of priority targets making the trip to campus.

2023 CB Branden Strozier, out of St. Francis High in Alpharetta, Georgia, was one of those in attendance. It was the defensive back's second trip to campus over the past few weeks. His first came before Clemson broke for spring break, after taking in one of the Tigers' practices, and Strozier left that visit with an offer in tow.

This trip gave the defensive back a small glimpse of what an actual game-day in Clemson is like. While the cold weather might have kept some fans at home, the announced attendance was 35,000, the support is something that really stood out with the blue-chip prospect.

"Really just how everything was like on a game-day experience," Strozier told All Clemson. "Granted it was a spring game but the fan support was real."

As for what draws the 6-foot-2, 175-pound SI All-American candidate to the program in general, it's Dabo Swinney's coaching staff, and the stability the Tigers have shown over the years.

"The stability of the coaching staff there really just stands out to me," Strozier said.

Clemson and Tennessee are the two schools Strozier seems to be focused on currently. Alabama has been in the mix as well. While Strozier isn't quite ready to pull the trigger on a commitment just yet, he's getting there, and expects a decision sometime in the near future.

"Right now Clemson and Tennessee are the two schools that are recruiting me the hardest," he said. "I’m going to announce my commitment over the summer."

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!