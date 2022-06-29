Skip to main content
In-State 2024 LB Jacari Bennett Recaps 'Eye-Opening' Experience at Clemson Camp

In-State 2024 LB Jacari Bennett Recaps 'Eye-Opening' Experience at Clemson Camp

All Clemson talked with 2024 LB Jacari Bennett, out of nearby J.L. Mann, as he recapped his recent experience at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps.

Jason Priester All Clemson

All Clemson talked with 2024 LB Jacari Bennett, out of nearby J.L. Mann, as he recapped his recent experience at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps.

Dabo Swinney's high school camps offer high school prospects a multitude of opportunities. Kids come from all over the country for the experience.

Not only do the camps help to get some players noticed, but it also gives prospects a chance to be coached by some of the best coaches in the country.

One of the players to make his way into town for one of the early sessions was local product Jacari "Mookie" Bennett. All Clemson touched base with the 2024 LB out of J.L. Mann to get an idea of his experience.

"The workout went good, it was very good, eye-opening," Bennett said. "It was hot and humid, but overall the camp was really good. I learned a lot."

Bennett had the opportunity of working out in front of a number of members of the coaching staff, including new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, but it was former Clemson LB Stephone Anthony's feedback that stuck out most for the rising high school junior.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Fans in Memorial Stadium as the Clemson Tigers host the Charlotte 49ers

BREAKING: Clemson Gets Commitment From One of Nation's Best OL

The Clemson Tigers get a commitment from Harris Sewell, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class.

6 hours ago
Joseph Ngata 4

5 Clemson Seniors Who Can Impact Tigers in 2022

CLEMSON, S.C. — Being a senior means a lot more in today’s college football than it ever has.

11 hours ago
Erik Bakich

Clemson Officially Names New Pitching Coach

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head baseball coach Erik Bakich announced Tuesday that Jimmy Belanger has joined the staff as assistant coach and pitching coach.

Jun 28, 2022

"He said I was a raw talent," Bennett said. "For me to keep working on my craft, keep getting better at linebacker. Get my hits right and (work on) guarding the little running backs."

The early part of the summer has been busy for Bennett. After attending the camp at Clemson, he had stops scheduled for Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Virginia and Mercer.

Bennett has yet to pick up any offers, however, he is still fairly early in the process. He's hopeful his summer workout schedule gets the ball rolling in that regard. Until then, he plans to keep pushing forward and working hard towards his goal of playing at the next level.

"I wanna be able to play, contribute," he said. "I want to learn under an old head. I just want to have a good mentor and the coaches like me."

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Fans in Memorial Stadium as the Clemson Tigers host the Charlotte 49ers
Recruiting

BREAKING: Clemson Gets Commitment From One of Nation's Best OL

By JP Priester6 hours ago
Joseph Ngata 4
Football

5 Clemson Seniors Who Can Impact Tigers in 2022

By Will Vandervort11 hours ago
Erik Bakich
Baseball

Clemson Officially Names New Pitching Coach

By CU Athletic CommunicationsJun 28, 2022
Jim Phillips
Football

ACC to Drop Divisions, Announces New Scheduling Model Beginning In 2023

By JP Priester and ACC CommunicationsJun 28, 2022
P.J. Hall
Men's Basketball

Clemson's P.J. Hall Still Not 100 Percent

By Will VandervortJun 28, 2022
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Harris Sewell, Jeremiah Cobb Set Commitment Dates, More On 2023 Clemson Targets

By JP PriesterJun 28, 2022
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3
Football

All Clemson Projection: 2023 OL Harris Sewell

By Zach Lentz and JP PriesterJun 27, 2022
Erik Bakich and Graham Neff
Baseball

Schnabel Officially Named Assistant Head Baseball Coach

By CU Athletic CommunicationsJun 27, 2022