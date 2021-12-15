2022 Punter Officially Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Clemson has bolstered its special teams as Jackson Smith, one of the nation's top punters, has officially signed with Clemson.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect from Saraland, Alabama, originally committed to the Tigers back in the summer as a preferred walk-on. However, it was recently announced that Smith would be joining the program on a full scholarship.

"In May of 2021 Smith attended a Kohl’s Showcase Camp. It was his first Kohl’s ranking event. He scored over 103 points punting from the pocket and got "hot" in the afternoon during his drill work session. Smith hit multiple 5.0 second hang-times and had everyone's eyes on him. Smith is a 6'5 player with huge upside as a punter. As his hands and technique continue to develop he will be a special college player. Smith has D1 scholarship talent as a punter!" - Kohl's Professional Kicking Camps

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!