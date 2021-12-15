2022 Punter Officially Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    2022 P Jackson Smith Officially Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson
    2022 P Jackson Smith Officially Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    Clemson has bolstered its special teams with the addition of one of the top punters in the nation.
    Jason Priester All Clemson

    Clemson has bolstered its special teams with the addition of one of the top punters in the nation.

    Clemson has bolstered its special teams as Jackson Smith, one of the nation's top punters, has officially signed with Clemson.

    The 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect from Saraland, Alabama, originally committed to the Tigers back in the summer as a preferred walk-on. However, it was recently announced that Smith would be joining the program on a full scholarship.

    "In May of 2021 Smith attended a Kohl’s Showcase Camp. It was his first Kohl’s ranking event. He scored over 103 points punting from the pocket and got "hot" in the afternoon during his drill work session. Smith hit multiple 5.0 second hang-times and had everyone's eyes on him. Smith is a 6'5 player with huge upside as a punter. As his hands and technique continue to develop he will be a special college player. Smith has D1 scholarship talent as a punter!" - Kohl's Professional Kicking Camps

