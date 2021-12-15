2022 In-State CB Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

In-state cornerback Jeadyn Lukus has officially signed with Clemson.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back out of nearby Mauldin, committed to the Tigers back in July, choosing Clemson over North Carolina.

Lukus was one of the priority targets in this class and made his verbal pledge just after the All-In Cookout. He is arguably the best player in the state of South Carolina and ranks No. 8 nationally among all cornerbacks. He is one of two corners currently in the class, along with Toriano Pride, both of who are ranked among the Top-10 players at their position.

SI All-American's Take: Another two-way player on the list with easy speed and ball skills on offense, it translates quite well with Lukus. He has an excellent feel for the game, with elite body control and patience before 'firing' after the play is diagnosed. The length and speed combine for explosiveness upon contact, with the type of stride to chase down ball carriers or make up for a rare coverage mistake as well. Lukus is a technician in off-man and zone coverage, able to play over the top quite naturally. He can work the press game to a degree and understands how to attack an opponent at the line or in run support within his responsibility. Not many lengthy cornerbacks have both a high ceiling and strong floor, but Lukus hits each mark on tape.