Korey Foreman Decommits From Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have had an incredible run of recruiting success. However that success took a small step backward Tuesday, as the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, Korey Foreman, decommitted from the Tigers.

Sources confirmed the decommitment of Foreman to AllClemson.com on the basis of anonymity but stated Foreman's desire to take additional visits as one of the reasons for his decision.

Forman issued a cryptic tweet Monday afternoon, when he stated, "everybody want to become a 5 star .. until you become one .. then you gotta be the heartbreak kid when it’s all said and done .."

Foreman is a five-star defensive end and is listed as the nation's top player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He had offers from all over the country, and the Tigers' main competition for him was USC.

"Has a prototype frame for a strong side rush end," 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggens said about Foreman. "Has plenty of room to add good weight by the time he hits college. Is a versatile defensive end who could play in any scheme. Is very strong, quick off the ball and has multiple ways to beat a tackle. He plays with advanced technique, uses his hands well and has the power to bull rush or long arm a tackle into the quarterback or beat him off the edge with quickness.

"He plays with a motor and is very good in backside pursuit. He’s a plus athlete who’s strong at the point of attack and shows enough athleticism to breakdown and make plays in space. Can continue to improve as an athlete but really checks off every box and is still filling out as he matures. Projects as an impact upper-tier Power 5 starter and future high round NFL draft pick."