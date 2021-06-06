'Business' Trip Has Matayo Uiagalelei Pulling Double Duty at Clemson Camp

Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J., was on campus Saturday as the 2023 prospect worked out at multiple positions for the Tigers coaching staff.

Among hundreds of faces at Dabo Swinney's camp on Saturday, Matayo Uiagalelei's was one of the easiset to spot.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and already weighing over 250-pounds heading into his junior season of high school, Uiagalelei really stands out and makes a lasting first impression.

Uiagalelei spent Saturday pulling double duty while working out for the Clemson coaching staff. The younger brother of Tigers' starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei spent the morning working out with the defensive ends and the afternoon with the wide receivers as father "Big Dave" looked on beaming with pride.

Putting in that kind of work is nothing new for the Uiagalelei brothers and when asked if the younger Matayo had enjoyed the trip to Clemson, Big Dave made it clear what this visit was about.

"This isn't about fun, it's work, this is about business," Uiagalelei's father told All Clemson. "Always has been since they were kids."

During the morning session Uiagalelei consistently beat guys lined up across from him in one-on-one sessions. He shows an agility not often seen in players his size and has the speed to go along with it.

When the afternoon session started, Uiagalelei moved inside and started working with the wide receivers, despite the fact that he plays tight end in high school and he more than held his own.

The rising junior was fluid in running his routes and looked like a natural reeling in passes. One of the highlights of the afternoon was Uiagalelei hauling in a deep strike from 5-star 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning.

