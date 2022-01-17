Nick Eason a Familiar Face for 2023 DT Terry Simmons

Terry Simmons is starting to climb the recruiting boards.

The 2023 DT out of Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia, currently has eight offers, with most coming from non-Power-5 schools. However, after recording 67 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and four sacks during his junior campaign, Simmons is starting to catch the eye of some of the bigger programs, with North Carolina, Florida State and Clemson all now showing interest.

Simmons visited Clemson for the home finale against Wake Forest and an offer from the Tigers would mean the world to the 6-foot-2, 305-pound prospect.

"It would mean a lot to me," Simmons said. "Because that's like one of the biggest schools, if not the biggest school in ACC. And also the competition that they play, which is what I'm big about, just playing competitively. Being able to play against the best and be one of the best."

Since the Tigers started recruiting Simmons, the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball has seen a major overhaul. The latest change saw defensive tackles coach Todd Bates leave to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma, with Nick Eason coming over from Auburn to fill that role. For Simmons, Eason isn't exactly an unknown commodity, as his high school coach has ties to Clemson's newest assistant.

"It’s a familiar face," Simmons said. "My head coach Mark Stroud was his coach back in the day and it helps a lot knowing that they have that connection. My coach tells me that we’re alike personality-wise and in our play style."

While Simmons and Bates had already laid the foundation for what was developing into a strong relationship, the interior defensive lineman is extremely confident in Eason's ability to fill that role and the transition to be seamless going forward.

"Todd Bates is a good coach but I feel that Eason is more than capable to fill that role."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!