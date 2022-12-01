Tiger Tracker: Patience Just Might Pay Off In Clemson's Pursuit of 2023 Running Back

Clemson's methodical approach to its pursuit of a running back in the 2023 recruiting class looks like it just might pay off.

While a portion of the fan base has voiced concerns about the fact that the program is so close to the start of the Early Signing Period without having landed a commitment, the coaching staff has remained patient, trusting the process.

The Tigers are only looking to sign one back in this class, and have only offered seven players at the position. The staff did take a couple of early big swings by pursuing Justice Haynes and Richard Young, two of the top running backs in the class, but missed on both.

After missing on Jeremiah Cobb, who committed to Auburn back in the summer, the coaches stayed the course.

Chris Johnson, a speedster out of Dillard (Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.) who many had pegged to Miami, was offered in July. However, instead of attending the All-In Cookout, Johnson chose to visit Ole Miss. It appeared that the staff had gained very little traction, but running backs coach C.J. Spiller stayed in contact and continued his pursuit.

Fast forward a few months and Johnson remains uncommitted. Spiller was at his high school a few weeks back to watch him in action and last week Johnson took an official for the South Carolina game, a visit in which the staff hammered on the point of needing a back with his type of speed.

The message resonated, as Johnson has since said publicly that Clemson is at the top of his list. The question becomes, is that based on the emotion of the visit, or have the Tigers become the legit favorite? He still has an official visit scheduled for Penn State next weekend.

Clemson also hosted Jamarius Haynes on an official over the weekend. The Tigers offered Haynes back in October after an unofficial visit for the Syracuse game. It was his first collegiate offer. Washington State has since offered, but there has been no visit.

Haynes has had a very strong senior season. While he doesn't possess the type of speed that Johnson does, the film shows a well-rounded player, that looks like he can be a productive every-down back at the next level.

Due to the fact that his recruitment has really just gotten started, Haynes has talked about wanting to keep his options open and not signing during the Early Signing Period. Whether it actually plays out that way remains to be seen.

Two backs, just one open spot. Knowing that could entice Haynes into signing early after all. Johnson announces on December 21 and does plan to sign early, and there is no question that both Miami and Ole Miss will continue their pursuit.

Either way, it looks like Clemson is one step closer to landing their guy.

