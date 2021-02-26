2022 QB Ty Simpson Chooses Alabama Over Clemson

FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson Chooses Alabama Over Clemson

Clemson quarterback target Ty Simpson announced a commitment on Friday, choosing Alabama over Clemson.
Coming into the 2022 recruiting cycle, finding an elite-level quarterback was one of the top priorities for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Ty Simpson, one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the class and one of the Tigers' top targets, announced a commitment to Alabama on Friday. Simpson chose the Crimson Tide over other schools that included Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, but this came down to a battle between Clemson and Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect out of Martin, Tenn., has played his entire recruitment close to the vest. For most of the last two months, Clemson was thought to be the leader for Simpson's services but over the last couple of weeks, Saban and the Crimson Tide were able to get in late and make a strong push the future SI All-American candidate.

Simpson said today during his announcement from his high school that he didn't finalize his decision until last night.

Clemson will now have to move on in their search for a quarterback. The only other player they have offered at the position so far in this class is Braden Davis, out of Delaware. 

However, the Tigers have stayed in close contact with Cade Klubnik out of Austin, Texas. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound quarterback told All Clemson back at the beginning of February that he would love nothing more than for Clemson to officially offer.

"I hear from them a couple of times a week," Klubnik said. "They love my accuracy, my composure, my ability to use my legs, my leadership. It (offer) would mean the world. That would be nuts."

Currently, Klubnik is generally considered to be a Top-100 player overall and one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the entire class. With Simpson off the board, the Tigers could now very well turn their full attention towards attempting to land Klubnik.

