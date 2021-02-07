Clemson Keeping in Close Contact With 2022 QB Cade Klubnik

2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik has yet to receive an offer from Clemson, but is still hearing from the Tigers on a regular basis.

With the NCAA mandated dead period in place, the Clemson coaching staff is taking a slower than normal approach when it comes to recruiting.

With the 2021 recruiting cycle now officially in the books, Clemson has fully turned its attention to 2022. The Tigers already hand out fewer scholarship offers than most other Power-5 schools and having the dead period in place through at least the spring makes the entire process that much more difficult, for players and coaches alike.

One of the teams top priorities in this class will be landing a top-notch quarterback. The Tigers have handed out just two quarterback offers to this point. but one player they have been keeping a very close eye on is Cade Klubnik, out of Westlake High School, in Austin, Texas.

Despite the dead period, Klubnik was able to get to Clemson during the season for an unofficial visit. The elite high school prospect was on campus for the Tigers 47-21 win over Syracuse. He says while his recruitment is going well, not being able to have any face-to-face contact with coaches makes it more difficult.

"It’s made it pretty tough, I haven’t gotten to take one visit or shake any coaches hand," Klubnik told All Clemson. "I haven’t been able to make it to any practices or anything which is a huge part of the process of making a decision. But it’s been going good, still taking my time."

Klubnik, who just led his high school team to its second straight state championship, has already picked up offers from more than two-dozen schools. The teams he is hearing from the most at the moment are Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

While he has yet to pick up an offer from Clemson, the young quarterback says he still hears from the Tigers fairly often. He is hopeful that an offer is on the way and says that the coaches have told him they like what they see from him on film.

"I hear from them a couple of times a week," Klubnik said. "They love my accuracy, my composure, my ability to use my legs, my leadership. It (offer) would mean the world. That would be nuts."

When it comes to making a decision, the 6-foot-3, 180 pound quarterback says he is in no hurry. However, he does already know what it is he is looking for in a school, and Clemson would seem to check all those boxes.

"I’m taking my time," Klubnik said. "I'm looking for a school with great culture, somewhere I can grow as a person. Great academics, consistency of success in the football program, and great coaches."

More From All Clemson:

Clemson Offense Great Fit For 2022 WR Commit Adam Randall

Trio of Polished Wideouts Set to Become Next Members of WRU

Dabo Swinney Not Ready to Turn to Transfer Portal... Yet