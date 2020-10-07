Elite 2022 WR Caleb Burton III Releases List of Top Schools

Wide receiver Caleb Burton III, one of the top overall players in the 2022 recruiting cycle, released a list of his top schools on Tuesday night and Clemson made the cut.

Other schools to make the list were Ohio State, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, Southern Cal, Auburn, Stanford, Oregon, and Georgia.

The Tigers offered the 6-foot, 165 pound SI All-American candidate from Del Valle, Texas back in July, and Burton now holds more than 40 total offers from some of the biggest programs in the country.

"WOW!! I am beyond blessed and honored to say I have earned an offer from Clemson University!!" Burton tweeted at the time.

247Sports Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks:

"Good frame potential for typical outside receiver prospect. Flashes impressive timing and high-pointing ability on contested throws. Meets the ball at the apex. Adjusts well with encouraging body control. Gets off the line quickly and on top of corners in a hurry. Shows impressive burst and acceleration. Dangerous in catch-and-run situations. Generally a good hands catcher. Good football pedigree. Adequate to above average on-field long speed but can get faster at the top end. Among the top prospects in Texas for the 2022 class. Possesses all-conference potential with long-term NFL Draft ceiling."

In 2019 Burton had 50 catches for 906 yards, with 12 touchdowns and was a First Team All-District Texas 24-6A selection. As a freshman in 2018 he was named to the second team All-District team.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter