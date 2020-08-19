Three 2021 Clemson commits made the All-USA Preseason High School team that was announced on Tuesday. Tight end Jake Briningstool, running back Will Shipley, and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. were all first-team selections.

At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Briningstool is a four-star tight end prospect out of Brentwood, Tennessee that committed to Clemson back in January. SI All-American ranks him as the fourth-best tight end in the 2021 recruiting class.

"Possessing excellent length, Briningstool is a physical tight end prospect who can easily play H or Y. He currently spends a solid amount of snaps flexed out, where he shows above-average route running traits via getting his head and shoulders out of his frame at breakpoints and sinkage to motor down before using quickness to detach from coverage. Briningstool has good hands and athleticism to adjust, as the big man shows good body control and eye-tracking. The Clemson commit also is among the most physical blockers on this list, relishing contact and possessing pride to finish. With his length, solid speed and physicality, Briningstool should develop well to contribute to the Tigers’ offense after a period of physical development."

Shipley, a five star running back out of Matthews, North Carolina, committed to the Tigers back in May. SI All-American ranks the 5-foot-11, 200 pound Shipley the third-best running back in the 2021 recruiting class.

"Shipley may project as the top three-down running back in the class of 2021. He possesses track speed and home run ability from any position on the field -- inside, outside, in the passing game or return game. He has the vision and lateral strength to stress the defensive edge in the outside zone game along with the one-cut swiftness to break down defenders in the open field or as a pass-catcher. Lower body power and center of gravity are also on ideal fronts relative to his age, as his power will complement the open field speed at over 200 pounds sooner rather than later. Also an elite lacrosse recruit as a goal-scoring midfielder, reemphasizing quickness and overall field awareness, Shipley has the versatility and talent to see early playing time, even at a place like Clemson."

At 6-foot and 210 pounds, Trotter is a four-star linebacker out of Pennsylvania. SI All-American ranks the son of former NFL star Jeremiah Trotter as the fifth-best player at his position.

"Perhaps the safest bet among all off-ball prospects in the class of 2021, the NFL legacy has classic tackle-to-tackle traits from a physicality and polish standpoint. Trotter has tone-setting downhill ability from efficiency to block-shedding and especially finishing while on the move. His subtle quickness in small windows affects the timing of his plays in the backfield as well as an occasional pass rusher with great strength, leverage and motor. While most at home versus the run, Trotter has an understanding of the game that enables him to affect the coverage unit as an underneath defender, capable of conservative man coverage skill as well as deeper zone roles with anticipation and timing with the ball in the air. Also a physically impressive prospect from a frame and build standpoint, Trotter has the physical and mental makeup to captain the vaunted Clemson defense before his time in Death Valley is done."

