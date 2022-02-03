Strong Finish Gives Clemson Top-10 Finish in 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings

After finding themselves with some unexpected holes to fill after the early signing period, the Clemson Tigers bounced back with a strong finish to the 2022 recruiting cycle, adding eight more players to its class since the start of the new year, with three of those coming on National Signing Day.

"Great day for us," head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Wednesday. "This has been a little more action for us today than we've had the last few years. Signed half our class in December, and the rest today. It's been a fun day celebrating another really good group for us."

Due to the departure of former defensive coordinator Brent Venables, the Tigers had four players decommit just before Early Signing Day, with three of those being SI99 members, causing Clemson's 2022 recruiting class to take a tumble in the rankings.

However, after the strong finish, which included the signings of two additional blue-chip prospects in LB T.J. Dudley and DT Caden Story, Clemson was named one of the winners of National Signing Day on Wednesday.

"Dabo Swinney dealt with more turnover on the roster and among his assistants than he's used to, but Wednesday should serve as a reminder of the program's staying power from a talent acquisition perspective. It added a pair of key Alabamians in pass rusher Caden Story over Florida and linebacker TJ Dudley over Texas and Oregon. Legacy running back Keith Adams also signed among the newer commitments to the program." - SI's John Garcia Jr.

The finish has vaulted Clemson back inside the Top-10 of Sports Illustrated's 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings, as the Tigers rise seven spots to finish No. 8 in the country.

SI 2022 Recruiting Rankings

1. Texas A&M

29 Verbal Commitments, 13 SI99 Members

2. Alabama

25 Verbal Commitments, 12 SI99 Members

3. Georgia

29 Verbal Commitments, 11 SI99 Members

4. Texas

28 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

5. Ohio State

21 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

6. Penn State

25 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

7. Notre Dame

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

8. Clemson

20 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

9. Oklahoma

21 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

10. Michigan

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Member

