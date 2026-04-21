Swinney, Clemson Tigers Gearing Up For Important May Recruiting Weekend

Clemson football has started its 2027 recruiting class off strong, but there’s a weekend ahead that head coach Dabo Swinney and staff will need to ace to help define the cycle.

The Tigers are ranked No. 17 in the country with their seven commitments thus far, according to On3. That could expand going into the summer, with an important weekend coming up that will bring in plenty of recruits.

Swinney has set aside the weekend of May 29 for many official visits. As of Tuesday, 26 recruits are expected to be in Tigertown that weekend, looking to sway towards the Tigers with a weekend full of festivities. Some of those recruits include current commitments as well.

According to 247Sports, all seven recruits will be in Clemson that weekend: Max Brown, Harrison Luke, Christian Chancellor Jr., Jaden Wuerth, Kharim Hughley, Bryce Kish and Trey Wimbley. While retention is important for the staff, the other 19 recruits will be the points of emphasis to add to the group.

15 of those recruits are four-star standouts, being an upgrade to the class as well. One of those four-stars, Kei’Shjuan Telfair, is currently committed to Penn State. The Tigers will look to change that by the time the weekend is over.

Another notable name is former commit Seth Williams, who decommitted from the Tigers last week despite still being a candidate for the Atlanta safety. While he was looking to slow down the process, look for this weekend to be a deciding factor for the prospect.

Five wide receivers highlight the position group that will have the most players there, with a close eye on Jamarin Simmons and Tae Walden Jr., who are both top 10 in the position group. Three edge rushers, interior lineman and safeties per group will also be in abundance.

This will be the first official visit for all the recruits in this group, with some having others already planned after Clemson.

The Tigers used to be one of the best recruiting teams in the country in years past, mostly because of the success the team saw on the field under Swinney in the late 2010s and early 2020s. Clemson has been outside the top 20 in recruiting classes over the last two seasons. A successful weekend around Memorial Day could change that.

With most of these recruits making their decisions in the summer, especially the more notable ones, May 29 is an important weekend that perhaps could be even bigger if more recruits decide to jump into the fold ahead of them.