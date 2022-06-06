Dabo Swinney did something this weekend that he doesn't typically do.

Throughout Clemson's ascension to the top of the college football ranks, Swinney has generally not hosted players on official visits during the spring and summer months. He's usually saved those for the fall, giving high school prospects a chance to experience a game day at Death Valley up close and personal.

However, with so many recruits now looking to make decisions earlier in the process, that all changed over the weekend as Clemson hosted more than 30 targets in the 2023 recruiting class on official visits.

The weekend started with recruits spending time on Lake Hartwell Friday afternoon. On Saturday there was a scavenger hunt, with the day culminating with dinner at Swinney's house, which as usual included some pick-up basketball. The weekend would then end with the traditional photo shoot on Sunday.

All Clemson touched base with a few of those players to get their reactions to the weekend visit.

2023 S Ahmad Brown: "My visit was amazing and I enjoyed it. They have something really special at Clemson."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect out of Crisp County High in Cordele, GA, just picked up an offer from the Tigers last week. He now has well over two dozen in total, including South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Auburn.

2023 WR Ronan Hanfin: "I really loved my time at Clemson for my official visit. The whole trip my entire family and I were treated like part of the Clemson family."

2023 DL Darron Reed: "It went awesome. I enjoyed it."

2023 QB commit Chris Vizzina showed off his skills on the hardwood, apparently surprising at least one mother in the crowd with his dunking abiltity.

Also worth noting, 2023 WR Noble Johnson, who picked up a Clemson offer after an impressive workout at camp on Thursday, released his five finalists on Sunday, with Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas all making the cut.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

