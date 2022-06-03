Skip to main content
Tiger Tracker: Clemson Hands Out More New Offers, Official Visitors List for Weekend

A list of new offers that were handed out on Thursday, as well as a look at the list of prospects set to take official visits to Clemson this weekend.

Jason Priester All Clemson

It's been a busy week in Clemson recruiting. 

Not only have the Dabo Swinney high school camps got underway, but we've also seen a number of 2024 offers going out over the past two days. There's also the big recruiting event coming up this weekend with well over two dozen 2023 prospects set to take official visits. 

There was also a new 2023 offer that went out, as WR Noble Johnson nabbed one after an impressive workout at camp on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect from Rockwall, Texas, now has 30 offers in total. He's taken visits to Ole Miss, Arkansas and Louisville over the past few weeks, with the Cardinals, Texas A&M and LSU being some of his most recent offers.

New 2024 Offers

  • TE Jack Larsen (Charlotte Catholic, NC): Visited on Thursday
  • CB Amillio Argard (St. Joseph's Prep, PA): Camped at Clemson on Thursday
  • S Mike Matthews (Parkview High, GA): Arguably the top safety in the class
  • OL Josiah Thompson (Dillon High, SC) 11 total offers, including FSU and South Carolina
This weekend will be of utmost importance with regard to the 2023 class. That doesn't mean Clemson will land a bunch of commitments this weekend, just that this is the next step in the process with a number of priority targets.

The fact that Dabo Swinney is hosting players on official visits this weekend is pretty notable in and of itself. The head coach has generally saved officials for the fall, and this is absolutely a sign that Swinney is willing to adapt to the ever-changing landscape that is the world of recruiting.

June 3-5 Official Visits

  • DL Peter Woods
  • DE AJ Hoffler
  • DE T.J. Searcy
  • DE Hunter Osborne
  • DE Darron Reed
  • DE Keldric Faulk
  • DE Colton Vasek
  • DT Stephiylan Green (no offer)
  • S Kylen Webb
  • S Amhad Brown
  • CB Damari Brown
  • LB Tony Rojas
  • LB Jamal Anderson
  • LB Dee Crayton
  • OL Markee Anderson
  • OL Harris Sewell
  • OL Ian Reed
  • OL Conner Lew
  • OL Zecharia Owens
  • WR Tyler Williams
  • WR Ronan Hanafin
  • WR Noah Rogers
  • RB Jeremiah Cobb
  • TE Markus Dixon
  • TE Olsen Patt Henry

Current 2023 commits, QB Chris Vizzina, WR Nathaniel Joseph, CB Branden Strozier and  DE David Ojiegbe are also set to take their official visits this weekend.

