Nicki: Who are some offensive line candidates in the next recruiting class? Any big names?

The Tigers are looking to add at least three offensive linemen in the 2023 class. The staff has already taken swings at Sam Pendleton and Sullivan Absher, and missed on each guy as both players are committed to Notre Dame.

One of the biggest names to know going forward is Monroe Freeling. At 6-foot-7 and already pushing 300 pounds, the in-state prospect is a legitimate Top-100 talent and arguably one of the ten best tackle prospects in the country. Freeling has been on campus for multiple unofficial visits over the past year but is not one of the players set to visit officially the weekend of June 3. Expect that visit to happen at a later date.

Freeling recently released a list of finalists that included Florida, Georgia, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Some other names to know are Conner Lew, Ian Reed, Markee Anderson, Zecharia Owens and Harris Sewell. Each of the five is expected to be on hand that first weekend in June. Lew is the most recent to pick up an offer.

David: What is your sincere feeling about Peter woods and do we have a shot?

Yes, I still believe Clemson has a realistic shot of landing Peter Woods. Having said that, Clemson fans know all too well how difficult it is to pull elite-level defensive talent out of the state of Alabama. Nick Saban tends to get the ones he wants, and he wants Woods, so it will be an uphill battle.

However, Woods has visited Clemson on numerous occasions in the past year or so, and no player visits that many times without there being genuine interest. What is it that stands out the most about the program? The culture.

"The difference between Clemson and a lot of the other places I’ve been to is just the family atmosphere they have created," Woolds said after his Elite Junior Day visit. "Everyone is like family, blood or not, and the culture coach Swinney has set, EVERYONE in the program has bought in."

Woods is one of the numerous players expected to be on hand for that weekend of June 3, but this is a recruitment that still has plenty of life left in it. But don't count the Tigers out just yet.

Jeff: How do you like Clemson's chances with the Alabama RB Jeremiah Cobb? I love his film.

Yeah, I like his film too. Cobb just recently released his list of finalists that include Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and Texas. He will also take his official visit to Clemson that first weekend in June.

As of now, he is the only running back scheduled to be on hand, and that is likely by design. He is just the fourth running back to be offered in the 2023 class, and is at the top of the board at present time.

While I can't put a percentage on it, I do like where Clemson stands with Cobb at the moment, with Tennessee possibly being the biggest competition. Although, let's get through June officials and see where things stand.

