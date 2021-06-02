Tiger Tracker: Update On Clemson's Top Targets at Corner

The Tigers are hopeful they can sign three corners in the 2022 class and with the dead period about to be lifted are now honing in on their top targets.

Clemson heads into the summer looking to add up to three corners in the 2022 recruiting class. With the dead period about to be lifted, the coaches are now honing in on their top targets.

Five-star Jeadyn Lukus out of Mauldin, South Carolina is undoubtedly at the top of the board. The in-state prospect and Top-50 talent is set to be at the Elite Retreat June 12-13 and will also visit North Carolina in early June.

A decision could come sooner rather than later for the top player in the state and as it stands at the moment the Tigers are the leaders in the clubhouse. However, North Carolina is making a strong push.

Another five-star corner Clemson appears to be in good shape with is Daylen Everette out of IMG down in Florida. While it has been hard to get a good read on how his recruitment is going, the Top-50 player is thought to be a slight lean to the Tigers.

Everette was at Clemson for the spring game and will visit North Carolina and Georgia. This is another battle that could potentially wind up being between the Tigers and the Tarheels.

Four-star Toriano Pride out of Saint Louis will also be at the Elite Retreat. He has unofficial visits set for Ohio State, Oregon and Auburn in June, with Missouri also getting an official visit.

Clemson is in very good shape at the moment but don't discount the Buckeyes chances here. Ryan Day has a very good track record when it comes to recruiting defensive backs of late. A decision is expected this summer and could come after his final visit in June.

Four-star Earl Little out of Fort Lauderdale just picked up a Clemson offer and it came after he had already released a list of his top schools.

Little is hoping to visit sometime in June but nothing is set in stone as of yet. While Alabama is considered the leader, the recent offer from the Tigers changes things somewhat and Little has gone on record saying the Tigers are also now one of the schools he is currently considering.

Three-star Caleb Coley out of Warner Robins, Georgia will be on campus June 8. He is also set to take official visits to Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

If the Tigers were to miss on any of their top targets Coley could absolutely be in play here. While he isn't one of the top targets he is in that second group and depending on how hard the coaching staff recruits him, Clemson could wind up as the favorite.

Four-star players Terrance Brooks, Azareyeh Thomas, Jaeden Gould and three-star Jayden Bellamy are all uncommitted players the Tigers have offers out to as well. If the coaches have to start going further down the board, these are all guys to keep an eye on throughout the summer.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.