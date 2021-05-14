Tiger Tracker: Clemson Firmly in Mix for Elite 2022 Cornerback

After extending an offer to four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr., expect Clemson to be firmly in the mix for the SI All-American candidate from Ft. Lauderdale.

The upcoming summer looks to be a busy one for the Clemson coaching staff.

With the dead period set to expire at the end of May, the recruiting world is about to open back up. Head coach Dabo Swinney already has high school camps scheduled for the first week in June and a number of potential prospects are set to visit the Clemson campus almost immediately after things open back up.

More offers are starting to go out to 2022 prospects as well, with the most recent from the coaching staff going out to highly-touted defensive back to Earl Little Jr.

The 4-star corner from Florida has more than three dozen offers and put together a list of his top schools last week that included Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, and Southern Cal.

However, Little Jr. released his finalists before officially getting the Clemson offer. He already had plans for his five official visits, but now that he has the offer from the Tigers, expect those plans to change, with Clemson getting an official too.

The 6-foot, 175 pound SI All-American candidate is not only one of the top corners in the current recruiting class, he is also widely considered to be a legit Top-100 player. He isn't expected to start taking his officials until the fall, meaning the Clemson coaching staff has the entire summer to make their pitch.

Alabama has been thought to be a slight favorite of late, but the offer from Clemson changes things. It's an offer he was waiting on. Little Jr.'s recruitment is still wide open and expect the Tigers to be firmly in the mix.

