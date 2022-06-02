Tiger Tracker: Clemson Hands Out Multiple 2024 Offers, More Recruiting News and Notes

CLEMSON, S.C.- Not only was Wednesday the beginning of high school football camps at Clemson, but the Tigers also started handing out offers to the next recruiting class.

Numerous players announced offers on Wednesday, with one of the more notable ones going to 2024 QB Jadyn Davis, who worked out for the coaching staff during the morning session. The offer comes just one day after the Tigers offered 2024 QB D.J. Lagway, meaning the coaching staff will take a little different approach towards recruiting players at the position in the next cycle.

Over the past two classes, the Tigers have basically recruited one quarterback at a time, but that is obviously not going to be the case in 2024. This is one that should be interesting to watch unfold.

2024 S Noah Dixon also announced an offer. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound player out of Georgia is a legitimate Top-200 talent and now has more than a dozen offers, including Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

2024 DB Tavoy Feagin also picked up an offer. The 6-foot, 170-pound player out of Tampa is one of the top defensive backs in the class and arguably ranks in the Top-50 overall. Feagin is one of the most highly coveted players in the class as evidenced by his offer list that is now approaching 50 schools.

Another highly sought-after player came away with an offer on Wednesday. 2024 ATH K.J. Bolden was on campus touring the facilities and came away with an offer, despite not working out for the staff.

Bolden is arguably one of the ten best players in the class and now has more than three dozen offers. Several other schools attempted to get him to visit today and Bolden choosing to go to Clemson says a lot about where things currently stand. Still a long way to go, though.

2024 DE Eddrick Houston also picked up an offer while on campus. A teammate of Bolden's at Buford High, Houston accompanied Bolden to campus. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive lineman is one of the top edge rushers in the class and now sports 15 offers.

2024 LB Aaron Chiles also announced an offer on Twitter. Florida State offered on Wednesday, as well. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound player from Maryland currently holds 15 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame.

2024 in-state OL Kam Pringle announced an offer late Wednesday night. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound prospect is not only one of the top players in the state but one of the best tackle prospects in the country.

2024 blue-chip DB Jaylen Mbakwe announced an offer late Wednesday, as well. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is a Top-100 talent and one of the five best corners in the nation. He is also arguably the top player in the state of Alabama.

Another 2024 blue-chip DB, Jordan Matthews, also announced an offer Wednesday night. At, 6-foot and 170-pounds, Matthews is a Top-150 talent and one of the top players in Louisiana. He is already approaching 30 offers, with Michigan, Tennessee, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M all having pulled the trigger.

With another day of camp tomorrow, more offers could go out. Clemson is also set to host upwards of thirty 2023 recruits on official visits this weekend. Stay with All Clemson throughout the week and into the weekend for all the news and notes, including a preview of the players expected to be on hand this weekend.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!