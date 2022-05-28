Tiger Tracker: Clemson Hands Out New Offers, June Official Visits

The Clemson coaching staff has been on the road in the month of May, paying visits to numerous recruiting prospects.

While making the rounds, some new offers have also been handed out, one going to 2023 DT Kayden McDonald. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect from Suwanee High in Georgia visited for the UConn game last fall and now has well over 30 offers.

McDonald is not one of the players set to visit that first weekend in June when the Tigers will host a number of targets on official visits. However, that doesn't mean Clemson won't get one, as he plans to take his officials in the fall. It wouldn't be surprising to see him visit unofficially at some point this summer either.

Florida and Michigan will both get visits from McDonald in June, with the Wolverines having made him one of its top priorities. There is a Clemson connection already established as McDonald goes to the same high school that current Tigers' LB Barrett Carter attended.

2023 S Derek Williams Jr. also picked up an offer. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back from Louisiana has 17 offers currently, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Miami and Florida State.

Recent TE offer Olsen Patt Henry was also recently offered by Ohio State. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect from Florida picked up an offer from the Tigers shortly after the decommitment of Reid Mikeska and is scheduled to take an official visit that first weekend in June.

Henry recently dropped his list of finalists with Florida State, Alabama, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Duke and Clemson all making the cut.

2023 OL Conner Lew, who is another player that recently picked up an offer from Clemson and also recently named his finalists. The Tigers, as well as Auburn, Georgia and Miami made the final cut. Lew will take an official to each school during the month of June, with Clemson being the first stop.

Another big name to add to the guest list the weekend of June 3 is 2023 DT Stephiylan Green. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman from Rome, Georgia has close to two dozen offers but has yet to pick up one from the Tigers.

Green is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the class and a Top-200 talent overall. Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss make up Green's top six. He was last on campus for Elite Junior Day back on March 5.

Dabo Swinney's high school camps will get started on June 1 and 2 where numerous members of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting class will work out for members of the Clemson coaching staff. 2024 One of the bigger names expected to attend is QB Jadyn Davis, a priority target for the Tigers in the next recruiting cycle.

