Tiger Tracker: Clemson Misses On Another RB, June Official Visits, More Recruiting Notes

Clemson intends on signing one running back in the 2023 class, and so far the coaching staff has cast a very small net, offering just three players at the position, albeit three of the best backs in the class.

One of those is Justice Haynes, who named his four finalists earlier in the week. Southern Cal, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State all made the cut. Notably absent from the list is Clemson. Richard Young and Cedric Baxter Jr are the other two backs with offers and Clemson isn't a finalist for either.

Now the staff must turn their attention elsewhere. Jeremiah Cobb and Sam Singleton, both highly-rated backs, took spring visits to Clemson, but neither left town with an offer. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers look to one of those two, or if a new target emerges. Either way, expect the board to be expanded, at least a little, sooner rather than later.

2023 OL target Sullivan Absher is set to announce on May 13. Absher visited for the Clemson spring game and many, including myself, had the blue-chip offensive lineman all but a lock to the Tigers. However, Absher then visited for Notre Dame's spring game, and things quickly changed.

Now, all signs point toward Absher heading to South Bend. Fighting Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has an excellent track record of developing his players into NFL prospects and as good as Clemson has been under Dabo Swinney, the program hasn't produced many NFL offensive linemen. Until that changes, this is a hurdle the program will continue to be faced with on the recruiting trail.

Clemson's next big recruiting event is set for the weekend of June 3, with the Tigers set to host a number of 2023 prospects on official visits. The list of names expected to attend continues to grow, including 2023 DL Kelby Collins, who makes his first trip back to Clemson since visiting for the Tigers' win over Florida State last season.

June 3 Visitors

2023 DL Kelby Collins

2023 DL Peter Woods

2023 DL AJ Hoffler

2023 DL Hunter Osborne

2023 DL Keldric Faulk

2023 DL Colton Vasek

2023 DL TJ Searcy

2023 OL Ian Reed

2023 OL Markee Anderon

2023 OL Zecharia Owens

2023 OL Harris Sewell

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph

2023 WR Noah Rogers

2023 WR Tyler Williams

2023 WR Ronan Hanafin

2023 CB Branden Strozier

2023 CB Damari Brown

2023 CB Avieon Terrell

2023 CB Braxton Myers

2023 LB Jamal Anderson

2023 LB Tony Rojas

2023 CB Braxton Myers has also told All Clemson he is planning to attend the same weekend but has since set an announcement date of May 16. After his latest visit out to USC, the Trojans have gained a ton of momentum with Myers and are the favorite to land the talented DB. If that does end up being the case, obviously Myers won't be taking any officials to Clemson.

Another player set to be in town is WR Nathaniel Joseph. Getting the speedy wideout back on campus will be critical for the Tigers, as Mario Cristobal and the Canes are putting the full-court press on in an effort to flip the blue-chip prospect. Joseph has been committed to Clemson since late last year and was the first member of the 2023 class.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!