Tiger Tracker: Clemson Honing In On Remaining 2022 Wide Receiver Targets

Clemson enters the summer having already secured a commitment from in-state wide receiver Adam Randall and will look to add at least one more player at the position in the 2022 class.

Randall, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect out of Myrtle Beach, is one of the top players in the state and a Top-200 player overall. With an outside guy already locked up, the coaching staff is looking to also add a slot receiver and Brenen Thompson is the team's top target.

The speedy 5-foot-10, 165-pound wideout from Spearman, Texas picked up an offer earlier in the year. Thompson is not only considered to be one of the best receivers in the class, he's also arguably the fastest and is a legit Top-100 talent.

While it looks unlikely that Thompson will make it to campus over the summer, he hasn't entirely ruled it out. He is also hoping to take an official visit in the fall. Some think he is a slight lean to the Tigers at the moment, but there's still a lot that can happen with Thompson's recruitment.

With the dead period about to end Thompson is planning unofficial visits to both Texas and Texas A&M this summer, as well as an official visit to Oklahoma State and those are the three schools that the Tigers are battling for his services.

In-state wideout Antonio Williams is another guy that could get a look. While he has not been offered yet, he will camp at Clemson the first week in June. He will also take visits to Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn and Ole Miss next month.

The 6-foot, 180-pound 4-star receiver out of Dutch Fork in Irmo has picked up more than two dozen offers including one from South Carolina and first-year head coach Shane Beamer. Williams is considered a slight lean to the Gamecocks heading into the summer and if the Tigers do pull the trigger on an offer, this could come down to a battle between the in-state rivals.

It's possible the coaches could decide to add one more outside receiver to the class. One player to keep an eye on is 4-star Andre Green Jr. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect from Richmond, Virginia has more than 50 offers but hasn't picked up one from the Tigers to date.

Green is set to visit North Carolina and Georgia this summer and Oklahoma, Ohio State and LSU are all recruiting him hard. It will be interesting to see whether he winds up camping at Clemson in June in an effort to add the coveted offer from the Tigers.