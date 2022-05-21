Tiger Tracker: Latest On Clemson WR Nathaniel Joseph, More Recruiting News and Notes

The Tigers got some good news on Friday, as 2023 CB Branden Strozier announced a commitment to Clemson.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back out of Georgia had been considered a lean to the Tigers since his visit for the spring game, which was his second of the spring. Tennessee was Clemson's biggest competition, with Alabama also being a factor.

After the recent decommitment of 2023 TE Reid Mikeska, Dabo Swinney's team needed to regain some momentum on the recruiting trail, if only from a perception standpoint, and Strozier's verbal pledge gives them some.

Clemson handed out a new offer on Friday, as 2023 OL Conner Lew made the announcement on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound prospect out of Acworth, Georgia, is closing in on two dozen offers, including schools such as Georgia, Auburn and Florida State. Lew visited during the spring and also worked out at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps last summer. An interior offensive lineman, he is what you could call a true center.

One of the biggest recruiting weekends of the summer is just two weeks away, as Clemson will host numerous 2023 targets on official visits on the weekend of June 3.

Over the years, Dabo Swinney has generally used game days in the fall for official visits, so hosting players during the summer months is quite the change from what we have seen in the past.

On Thursday, 2023 DT Stephiylan Green announced on Twitter that he will be in attendance, despite not yet having an offer from the Tigers.

Green is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the class and a Top-200 talent overall. Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss make up Green's top six. He was last on campus for Elite Junior Day back on March 5.

2023 LB target Dee Crayton named his five finalists last week, with Clemson, Auburn, Penn St, UCF and Missouri all making the cut. He is expected to be on hand that first weekend in June.

2023 S target Robert Billings also released his list of finalists, with Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Duke, Michigan, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Oregon being the schools he will now focus on going forward.

The newest RB offer, Jeremiah Cobb will also take an official to Clemson the weekend of June 3. Cobb took an unofficial visit during the spring and will now be making the return trip, this time with an offer in tow. He is from the same high school in Alabama as 2022 signees T.J. Dudley and Kylon Griffin.

Newly offered 2023 TE Olsen Patt Henry is also set to take his official visit that same weekend.

One player who was expected to attend will in fact not be on campus. 2023 CB Braxton Myers committed to USC last week, subsequently ending his recruitment.

Not a lot of new information to report on WR commit Nathaniel Joseph. The speedy wideout out of Miami has been committed to Clemson since late last year and was the first member of the 2023 class. However, since Mario Cristobal took over at Miami, the Hurricanes have made flipping Joseph one of its top priorities.

Joseph's high school coach at Edison is Luther Campbell and he has strong ties to Miami. There is a lot of pressure on Joseph and it is seemingly coming from all directions. However, as of now, he is still committed and is expected to be on hand for his official visit that first weekend in June.

After that visit, maybe we get more clarity on which direction this thing is headed. Where there is smoke, there is usually some fire, and that is likely true in this case as well. Having said that, I would caution against believing everything that is being put out there, and just letting things play out.

