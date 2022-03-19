2023 S Robert Billings Was 'In Shock' After Picking Up Offer From Clemson

All Clemson caught up with 2023 S Robert Billings after he picked up an offer from the Tigers on a recent weekend visit.

Robert Billings has really started to see his recruitment take off in recent months.

The 2023 safety now has close to a dozen offers, with the most recent coming from Clemson.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound player picked up the offer while on an unofficial visit last weekend, and while Billings was sort of expecting the offer due to a conversation he had with safeties coach Mickey Conn, he told All Clemson he was still absolutely thrilled to get it.

"Like a week before, me and coach Conn were on the phone, and they don't offer kids unless like they've been on campus, so he wanted to get me on campus as soon as possible," Billings said. "But I still was in shock when I received the offer. It's still a blessing, but I was kind of expecting it."

The defensive back out of Milton High School, in Alpharetta, Georgia, said the highlight of the visit was head coach Dabo Swinney addressing the group as a whole at the end of the day.

"How coach Swinney talked to us," Billings said. "Not many head coaches talk to the recruits as a group individually. He presented us with a huge PowerPoint, talking about the program and what they have accomplished, and what they expect out of us as student-athletes."

The campus itself, as well as the dorms, are another thing that stood out to Billings.

"It's a nice place in general, it's a really big campus," he said. "They got big bedrooms. It's a big place for a college dorm, so it'll be like two people in one dorm. So I'd have some space in there."

As for the football program, one of the biggest things that really stands out to Billings is the loyalty shown to former players.

"Coach Swinney, he treats his ex-players really well, after like they're done playing football," Billings said. "He has 30 ex-players on the staff. So after I'm done with football, I could maybe return to Clemson to be a part of the staff if I wanted to."

Billings is hearing from the coaching staff on a regular basis and Conn is selling the defensive back on how the Tigers have developed their safeties in recent years. The message from Clemson's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach was clear.

"He says I'm a good player," Billings said. "Like once he gets his hands on me, if he were to ever be able to coach me, that it's all about development. He thinks he can bring me to like another level, like take my game to another level."

Florida State, Cincinnati, and Ole Miss are some of the other teams recruiting Billings the hardest right now. The safety prospect is planning on a return visit to Clemson for the Tigers' spring game on April 9

The Seminoles and Bearcats have both offered since the start of the year. He's in the process of scheduling a visit with Cincinnati and is hoping to visit LSU on April 2.

Billings has not ironed out a specific timeline regarding making a decision but wants to have one made before the start of his senior season. However he does already know what it is he is looking for in a school, and culture will factor in heavily.

"Someone who takes care of their guys brings out the best in them," Billings said. "Someone who can teach me to be a better person, not just a football player. I want to try to make my decision before my season starts, or like at least within the first couple of games. The transfer portal stuff and spots are getting taken so I want to have my spot secured."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!