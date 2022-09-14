Tiger Tracker: Latest On Multiple Clemson Targets

Not only did Clemson host multiple priority targets during Saturday's win over Furman, but there were also a number of 2023 commits on hand.

Current commits DL Peter Woods, DE A.J. Hoffler, WR Ronan Hanafin, LB Dee Crayton, S Rob Billings and CB Branden Strozier were all in attendance. If you are one who questions how strong Woods' commitment is due to Alabama continuing to pursue him, his appearance should ease some of those concerns. As we sit here today, Woods is about as solid as they come.

The Tigers also hosted multiple uncommitted prospects that are priority targets. One of those was 2024 LB Sammy Brown (Jefferson, Ga.), who has visited Clemson numerous times over the years. He started attending Dabo Swinney's high school camps while in elementary school.

Brown was the first 2024 player to receive an offer, picking up one back in March, three months before the staff generally starts handing out offers to juniors. Getting him on campus for this game was by design, as both of his parents are Furman alums. Prior to his Clemson visit, he was at Ohio State for the Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame, and said he might take visits to Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee at some point this season. He also is hoping to get back to Clemson for a night game, but nothing definitive as of yet.

2024 DE Eddrick Houston (Buford, Ga.), who picked up an offer back in the summer, was also in attendance. He was also a visitor of Ohio State's win over Georgia. All the big boys are involved in this one, including both Alabama and Georgia.

2024 DT Hevin Brown-Schuler (Atlanta, Ga.) also visited and it wouldn't be surprising if he made it back at some point later in the season. South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee are all in pursuit, with some thinking the Gamecocks might hold an early edge.

There was also a 2023 priority target in attendance, as DE Tomarrion Parker (Phenix City, Al.) visited for the first time in more than a year. Parker picked up an offer last month after decommitting from Penn State and he will likely announce a decision sometime in November.

Parker was with his father, who just happens to be a longtime Clemson fan. He still has an unofficial visit scheduled for Tennessee on October 22 and an official to Texas A&M on October 29. He will be back in Clemson for an official on October 22 when the Tigers host Syracuse.

The Volunteers might just be the biggest competition at this point, but his longstanding relationship with Nick Eason, which dates back to Eason's days at Auburn, and the early playing time Clemson has to offer might just be too much to overcome.

2023 DT target Kayden McDonald (Suwanee, Ga.) was at Michigan last weekend. There was some talk that he might show up at Clemson this weekend for the Tigers' matchup with Louisiana Tech, but that seems unlikely at this point. However, don't take that to mean Clemson has fallen out of favor, because nothing could be further from the truth. Sometimes things just don't work out as planned.

McDonald is set to announce on October 31. While it probably won't be this weekend, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get to campus before he announces. He has an official scheduled to Ohio State on October 24 and one scheduled to Clemson for the late November matchup against the rival Gamecocks, after his commitment date. Make of that, what you will.

