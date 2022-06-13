Tiger Tracker: More All Clemson Projections, Latest on WR Commit Nathaniel Joseph

For the first time ever, Dabo Swinney elected to host recruits on official visits in the summer months, and it's a decision that has paid off in a big way.

Clemson has picked up five commitments over the last week, three of which were on hand for that event, and looks to keep that momentum going, as at least three more priority targets are set to come off the board this week.

2023 LB Jamal Anderson is set to commit on Monday at 1 p.m. The Tigers offered in March, with Florida also pulling the trigger on an offer this spring. Utah, where his father, former NFL RB Jamal Anderson was a standout, was also a factor. All Clemson projects this one to go Clemson's way.

2023 TE Markus Dixon will then announce on Tuesday at 5 p.m. This is another one All Clemson projects to go the Tigers' way. He has two dozen offers in all, with schools like Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M all having offered. There was some talk about maybe an official visit to Oregon taking place next weekend, but that's not going to happen. He would be the second TE take in the class.

We also have a couple of new projections. 2023 LB Dee Crayton was back on campus over the weekend after having just taken his official the previous weekend. Crayton was supposed to visit Auburn, but instead chose to make the return trip to Clemson.

Crayton still has visits scheduled for Missouri and Penn State the next two weekends, but we will see if those transpire. While no commitment date has been set, this is a recruitment that is reaching its end-stage, and another one All Clemson now projects for the Tigers.

Now for one of the cornerstones of the class, 2023 DT Vic Burley, who has been a priority target from the outset. The elite-level prospect had an official visit scheduled to Georgia over the weekend that did not happen, as this is another recruitment that has hit the finish line, as Burley is set to announce on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs have been the Tigers' biggest competition here and the canceled visit speaks volumes. All Clemson has maintained for a couple of months now that the Tigers were the team to beat, and now officially project Burley to Clemson. Tennesse is the other finalist, and his most recent visit was to Michigan State.

Finally, let's touch on 2023 WR commit Nathaniel Joseph. There has been a lot of talk about the speedy wideout taking a visit to Louisville this weekend. As we have touched on before, there is a ton of pressure on Joseph to recommit and it's coming from every direction. Whether that visit actually happens, that's hard to say. This is one that will just have to play out. However, we caution fans against believing everything being put out there.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!