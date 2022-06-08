With the month of June now upon us, the temperatures outside aren't the only thing starting to heat up.

With the Tigers coming off one of its biggest recruiting events of the year last weekend, Clemson's 2023 recruiting class has almost doubled in size over the past two days. And as we get further into the month of June, you can almost bet on the number continuing to grow.

The coaching staff needed to knock it out of the park this weekend, and by all accounts that is exactly what happened. Two players in attendance have already announced commitments, and others will follow suit over the next few weeks.

CB Avieon Terrell kicked things off by announcing a verbal pledge on Monday, with OL Ian Reed and TE Olsen Patt Henry both following suit on Tuesday. All three are blue-chip prospects, giving the class a huge shot in the arm from a talent standpoint. Not that it was lacking the talent, to begin with.

2023 OL target Zecharia Owens, who was one of more than 30 players to take official visits over the weekend has set a commitment date of July 4. Owens originally had plans on taking an official visit to Penn State later this month, but do not expect that visit to happen. Take that how you will, but it's easy to read between the lines.

As for other players that were on hand that Clemson has really set themselves up well with, there were several. One of the players at the top of the list is DL AJ Hoffler, who at one time was a strong Ohio State lean.

While he's not quite ready to pull the trigger on a commitment, the Tigers have really positioned themselves well here. Hoffler told All Clemson he still plans to take an official to North Carolina later this month and could take one or two more between now and then before he makes a final decision. An announcement should come no later than his birthday in early August.

DT Stephiylan Green is another highly touted defensive lineman Clemson made an impression on. Like Hoffler, he still plans to take more visits, including an unofficial to Georgia this weekend and officials to both Alabama and Ohio State later this month. However, the bar has been set, and while not impossible, each of the three has considerable work to do to overtake the Tigers in this battle.

LB target Tony Rojas has canceled his official visit to Miami this weekend, but still has officials scheduled with Penn State and Georgia. The Nittany Lions are Clemson's biggest competition here.

Then there is DT target Vic Burley. While he was not on hand over the weekend, All Clemson has maintained that Clemson was the team to beat in this recruitment, with Georgia being the other top contender.

Burley has already taken official visits to Tennessee and Michigan State and is scheduled to take one to Athens this week. However, don't expect that visit to take place. There is still one scheduled to Ohio State, but whether that one happens or not, the Tigers seem to be positioned well. Yes, the hiring of Nick Eason is already starting to pay dividends.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

