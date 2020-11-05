With the 2021 class all but locked up, the Tigers have now started to turn their attention towards the 2022 recruiting cycle.

On Wednesday, Gunner Givens, one of the top offensive tackles in the country released his list of top six schools and the Tigers are in the mix. Others to make the cut were Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-6, 275 pound SI All-American candidate out of Daleville, Virginia is not only considered one of the top players at his position, but also one of the top prospects in the country, regardless of position.

The Tigers have already picked up commitments from two offensive linemen in the past week, their first two verbal pledges of the 2022 recruiting class. Blake Miller, out of Ohio committed late last week, while local product Collin Sadler committed on Monday.

