Toriano Pride Jr. Eyeing Summertime Decision, Says a Lot to Like About Clemson

Toriano Pride, a 2022 cornerback out of St. Louis, told AllClemson.com that his relationship with Mike Reed and the potential for early playing time are just some of the reasons why Clemson is one of his favorites.

Derion Kendrick and LeAnthony Williams are already gone. Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich are players who could potentially be in their final season with the Tigers.

However it plays out, there is no question the Tigers will be in the market for multiple corners in the 2022 recruiting class.

One of those players is Toriano Pride Jr., out of Lutheran North High in St. Louis. Clemson offered the cornerback last summer and over the past year, Pride's recruitment has really taken off.

The potential SI-All American candidate recently released a list of his top-seven schools that included Georgia, Auburn, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, and his home state of Missouri.

The possibility of early playing time and the relationships he has built with the Clemson coaching staff are two of the biggest things that have attracted Pride Jr. to Clemson.

"They very low at cornerback," Pride Jr. told AllClemson.com. "I have a great relationship with Coach Reed, Coach Venables and Coach Swinney.

One of the biggest factors, though, is the success the Tigers have experienced, and his relationship with Reed in particular.

"They compete for a national championship every year," Pride Jr. said. "A great position coach, good atmosphere. I could see myself there for three to four years."

The coaches have told Pride Jr. that they love his approach to the game, as well as his versatility.

"They like my play style," Pride Jr. said. "How they can move me anywhere in the secondary."

The 5-foot-11, 175 pound cornerback said that the current dead period in place has made the recruiting process tricky, but that he still plans to have a decision in the summer.

"It’s been very hard because I haven’t been able to visit or meet the coaches in person," Pride Jr. said. "But I plan on committing around late June, early July."

Whoever it is that does eventually land the talented defensive back, Pride Jr. said that school is going to get a player that absolutely will not shy away from competition.

"They will get a well coached player that is ready to compete and get the job done."