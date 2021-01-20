Trio of Polished Wideouts Set to Become Newest Members of WRU

Clemson signed a trio of wide receivers in the 2021 recruiting class that head coach Dabo Swinney says will help the Tigers get back to having one of the deepest and most talented group of wideouts in the country.

The rich just keep getting richer, and the Tigers are no exception.

Clemson, a school already well-known for the number of wide receivers the school pumps into the NFL, signed a trio of 2021 wideouts that will provide an immediate influx of elite-level talent to the roster.

Beaux Collins is considered the second-best receiver in the country and ranks No. 17 in the SI99. Troy Stellato is the ninth-best slot receiver in the class. Add in Dacari Collins, who was an SI All-American candidate, and that gives Clemson one of the five-best receiver groups in the entire 2021 class.

"These three guys coming in here are very polished, you know, very, very polished players," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "They're really not raw. All three of them are well-coached. We've had these guys in camp and we've had a chance to really get to know them well over the last couple years here."

Each of the three players bring with them their own unique set of skills. Stellato is 6-foot and 175 pounds and has legitimate 4.4 speed. He is the ultimate competitor and with his hands, he will find his way onto the field in the slot sooner rather than later.

Beaux Collins, a former high school teammate of D.J. Uiagalelei, is 6-foot-4, 195 pounds and has the size, frame, length, speed and polish Clemson wants in a high school wide receiver prospect. Dacari Collins, (no relation) at 6-foot-4 205 pounds, possesses many of those same traits and already excels against press coverage.

"They do some different things you know the Collins twins, the twin 'Collin Towers,'" Swinney said. "Those guys are are big men, but they can change direction, they got great body control, again they're very polished and both have been very well-coached."

All three have been well-coached and come from successful high school programs. Swinney is confident that each of the newest additions to the wide receiver room will help the Tigers get back to having one of the deepest and most talented group of wideouts in the country next season.

"They've just been well-coached," Swinney said. "They're in great systems that have used their talents very well and have helped them develop. So these are three great ones to come in here and join an already really good room. Hopefully next year we'll be back to having the elite type of depth that we've been known for around here and I don't have any doubt that'll be the case."