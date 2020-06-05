AllClemson
Troy Stellato: Clemson Continues to Recruit Elite WRs

Zach Lentz

One of the fastest rising prospects in the country would be Troy Stellato out of Fort Lauderdale (Cardinal Gibbons), Fla. 

As his film will demonstrate, he’s a lightning bolt on the football field. Only listed at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, he can make moves like a running back, and he possesses really good hands as well.

Truth be known, Stellato is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. His so-called recruiting rankings improved during the past six months, but his offer sheet that includes Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and Oregon provides a who’s who of college football programs. Make no mistake, Stellato is an absolutely elite wide receiver. Those offers do not lie. His value holds from the fact that he can play two positions.

Stellato could play outside or in the slot. He’s strong enough to defeat press coverage against many cornerbacks, and he’s going to improve strength once he’s developed in a college weight program. Playing outside, any wide receiver needs to be able to defeat press coverage. As for his recruitment, it’s hard to say. Two teams do appear to be at or near the top, however.

According to SI All-American: "Stellato quickly trimmed his list to a dozen before cutting down to six on Christmas Day. On March 15, he announced the list of a half-dozen was down to just two -- Ohio State and Clemson.

"Before the NCAA shut offseason recruiting down due to COVID-19, Stellato had already logged two trips to Ohio State and was a week removed from a visit to Clemson. He has been evaluating the two ever since. A commitment to either the Buckeyes or Tigers would bolster what may well end up as the top two college football recruiting classes of the 2021 cycle to date."

Stellato will make his decision at noon. You can watch the decision on SI's AllClemson.com.

Recruiting

