Updated: Elite Defensive End Decommits From Clemson

Updated: Thursday morning, Jihaad Campbell decided to decomitt from the Tigers.

Campbell, out of IMG Academy, committed to Clemson back in June and is the second player to decommit since Brent Venables left for Oklahoma. Both players are out of IMG.

Monday:

Just hours after Venables was announced as the new head coach at Oklahoma, 2022 safety Keon Sabb, out of IMG, announced he was opening his recruitment back up.

"First and foremost I would like to express my sincere thanks to the entire coaching staff at Clemson," Sabb said in a statement. "I am grateful for the time and energy you have invested in me."

"Over time we have developed strong relationships, which is why it weighs so heavily on my heart that I must make a decision to take a step back from my commitment."

"With the help of family and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I wish all the best to the Clemson program and their future."

Sabb committed to Clemson back in July, but a recent visit to Michigan for the Wolverines win over Ohio State caused quite a stir in recruiting circles. Michigan has never stopped recruiting the talented safety and the Wolverines were one of his finalists.

Sabb reaffirmed his commitment to Clemson last week after a visit from Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney, but has now decided to back off that pledge.

With Sabb no longer in the mix, Clemson now sits at just 13 verbal commitments in the 2022 class. However, it was still a class littered with talent, ranking No. 7 in the country before today's announcement by Sabb.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!