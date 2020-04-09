AllClemson
Will Shipley: Dynamic Running Back Could Make Tigers Running Back U.

Zach Lentz

During Clemson’s recent big junior day event, the running back in attendance was Will Shipley from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington. 

A pure athlete, much like a Travis Etienne or Lyn-J Dixon, Shipley could just as easily play slot wide receiver as running back.

At 5-foot-11, 200-pounds, he’s smooth, hits high gear at an incredible rate, breaks arm tackles, and possesses elite vision whether running inside or outside. Those traits led Shipley to be one of the nation’s most sought after targets, regardless of position.

Alabama, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Stanford, Florida, and Georgia represent the programs most often associated with the Charlotte-area prospect. The Tigers will certainly be competing with the nation’s best to land Shipley, and it could come down to a few particular schools.

Clemson — Tigers are recruiting Shipley ardently, and hosted him for the recent junior day, which he did enjoy.

North Carolina State — Both parents attended the in-state program, and Shipley knows the school well.

Notre Dame — Already visited the Midwestern program, and will trek there again in March for yet another unofficial visit.

Ohio State — The Buckeyes also already hosted Shipley for an unofficial visit, and continue to recruit him hard.

Shipley is one of the top running backs in the 2021 class, with Clemson, Stanford and Notre Dame as his top three choices

Could the Tigers go after a different back than Shipley? Possible, but with so much depth already on the roster, plus Phil Mafah in the fold, it really would not be shocking if Shipley was the only other running back the Tigers go after.

If the Tigers land him, great. He will fit right into the roster and running back depth chart (plus he can play in the slot). If Clemson does not end up being Shipley’s selection, the depth chart will still be in great shape heading into 2021.

Overall, one could rank the Clemson running back depth chart No. 1 for the entire roster. It’s absolutely loaded, with more running back reinforcements on the way for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

