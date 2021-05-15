Clemson Falls in ACC Softball Championship; Now Await NCAA Tournament Bid

The Clemson Tigers run to the ACC Championship came up short against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Clemson Tigers' magical run to the ACC Softball Championship came to an end Saturday, as they fell to the Duke Blue Devils in the championship game by a final score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

In what was a championship-caliber pitcher's duel, the Tigers' Valerie Cagle and the Blue Devils' Shelby Walters did not allow a run through the first five innings of the game. In fact, the two pitchers combined to allow only four hits (three for Walters and one for Cagle) through the first five innings.

But all of that changed in the top of the sixth inning. After an infield single, that landed in foul territory before spinning back into fair territory, and a walk put Blue Devils on first and second, a wild-pitch by Cagle moved the runners into scoring position. The next batter, Kamryn Jackson, hit a soft-roller to shortstop Ansley Gilstrap that scored Deja Davis to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.

Cagle retired the next two batters on strikeouts to end the threat.

Up Next: The Tigers now await their destination for the NCAA Tournament Sunday at 9 p.m. (ESPN).

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.