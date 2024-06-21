Clemson Softball Lands All-Big South Pitcher in Transfer Portal
Reese Basinger announced her commitment to Clemson softball on Thursday after spending the first three years of her college career with Winthrop.
Basinger announced her commitment to the Tigers on social media. Clemson has not formally announced any commitment or signing.
“I want to thank Winthrop University for a great three years. With that being said I am so excited to finish up my last year of softball at Clemson University. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the help of my family, friends, and coaches along the way. Go Tigers!!”
The Georgia native is coming off a junior season in which she helped Winthrop reach the Big South Tournament final before losing to USC Upstate, the latter of which Clemson eliminated in regional play this year.
The right-hander led the team with an 11-15 record (Winthrop went 26-29 overall). She had a 2.55 ERA and threw 15 complete games, including two shutouts. She struck out 135 and walked 44.
In spite of the overall losing record, she finished third in Big South Conference Pitcher of the Year Voting and earned a first-team nod from the league’s coaches.
In 2023 she put together a 15-13 season in 31 games (25 starts) with a 2.01 ERA. She threw 19 complete games, along with three shutouts. She struck out 212 and walked 53. Once again Basinger was an All-Big South First-Team selection and came in second in Pitcher of the Year voting.
In 2022, her freshman season, she was named to the All-Big South Freshman Team after she went 10-14 with a 2.49 ERA. She led the staff in ERA, games started (24), complete games (15), shutouts (four), innings pitched (154.1) and strikeouts (130).
Basinger joins a Clemson pitching staff that was led by Regan Spencer (11-4) and Brooke McCubbin (10-3) last season. Pitchers that also recorded decisions included Millie Thompson (6-5) and Valerie Cagle (8-7).
The Tigers are coming off a 35-19 season in which they went 15-9 in the ACC. Clemson reached the semifinals of the ACC Tournament before losing to Duke. From there the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tournament and were eliminated in the Tuscaloosa Regional after going 1-2, losing both games to Southeastern Louisiana.
Clemson has had a varsity softball program for just five seasons. But, in that time coach John Rittman has led the Tigers to 189 victories, a regular-season ACC title, four NCAA straight Tournament appearances and two NCAA Super Regional appearances.