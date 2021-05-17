Clemson Softball NCAA Tournament Bound

The Clemson softball team, in only their second season of play, has earned their way into the field of 64 teams for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers were seemingly snubbed by the committee, who instead of awarding the regular-season ACC Champions a host spot, chose to send the Tigers to the Tuscaloosa Regional—as the No. 2 seed. The Tigers open play against Troy at 3 p.m. Friday.

All games of the NCAA Division I Softball Championship will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks with regionals taking place May 21-23, followed by super regionals May 27-30. The 2021 championship will culminate with the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, from June 3-9.