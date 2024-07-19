Clemson Softball Signs Last Additions to Complete 2025 Roster
The Clemson Tigers formally announced the signings of three transfers and one new recruit for their 2025 softball team and indicated that the roster is now complete.
The last transfer to sign was former Louisiana Tech pitcher Brook Melnychuk. She joins two previously reported transfers for the Tigers in former Tennessee outfielder Jamison Brockenbrough and former Winthrop pitcher Reese Basinger.
Coach John Rittman said the roster was complete in a release published by the school. The additions also include the Tigers last incoming freshman, Marian Collins.
“The addition of these four student-athletes will bring an added layer of competition and versatility to our lineup,” Rittman said in the release.
Melnychuk, a right-hander, is a product of Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan, and played junior college softball at Iowa Western before transferring to LA Tech.
Last season with the Bulldogs she won 13 games and had a 2.77 ERA. She struck out 67 and was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week twice.
With Iowa Western she was a Second Team NJCAA All-American and ICCAC Pitcher of the Year in 2021.
Brockenbrough committed last month via social media but her signing with Clemson gives the Tigers a former SEC starter with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
She saw a drop in playing time last season as a sophomore, as she played in just seven games as a pinch-hitter.
That came after her freshman season in 2023 in which she started nearly every game for the Vols and helped them reach the Women’s College World Series. She batted .252 with two home runs, 22 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
Basinger was a three-year starter at Winthrop, a two-time All-Big South First-Team selection and All-Big South Freshman of the Year. Last season she was 11-15 with a 2.55 ERA and threw 15 complete games, including two shutouts. She struck out 135 and walked 44.
Collins, an infielder, was a four-time All-State selection at Mount Paran Christian School in Marietta, Ga. She helped the program win a state title in 2021 and later claimed Georgia Dugout Club 2A Player of the Year honors. For her career she batted .606 with 184 hits including 27 home runs, 160 RBIs and only 16 strikeouts
The Tigers are coming off a 35-19 season in which they went 15-9 in the ACC. Clemson reached the semifinals of the ACC Tournament before losing to Duke. From there the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tournament and was eliminated in the Tuscaloosa Regional after going 1-2, losing both games to Southeastern Louisiana.
Clemson has had a varsity softball program for just five seasons. But, in that time Rittman has led the Tigers to 189 victories, a regular-season ACC title, four NCAA straight Tournament appearances and two NCAA Super Regional appearances.