Clemson Tigers Not Intimidated by Oklahoma State’s History

CLEMSON, S.C. — Oklahoma State is making its third straight appearance in a Super Regional. In each of the previous two years, the Cowgirls advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

In fact, they are 3-0 all-time in Super Regional play, as they also played in the 2011 Super Regionals and advanced to the WCWS. In all, Oklahoma State has played in the WCWS nine times.

But do not think all that history will intimidate Clemson when it visits Stillwater, Okla., tonight to play Game 1 of the Stillwater Super Regional at Cowgirl Stadium. The Tigers, who are in their second full season, might be one of the rookies in this weekend’s Super Regional Round of the NCAA Softball Tournament, but they are no stranger to playing in big games.

“I think really, just staying focused on our side and not really worry about who we are playing,” shortstop Alia Logoleo said Wednesday. “We have been in big games like this before. So, trying not to make the game bigger than it is and just going out and playing our game. Rather than looking at our opponent and saying, ‘Oh! They can do this, and they can do that.’ Well, we can do it and we are going to do it better.”

Clemson (42-15) has done it better than most lately. The Tigers, who are the No. 10 overall seed, have won nine of their last 10 and 23 of their last 29 games heading into the Super Regional.

They are coming off a 3-0 record in the Clemson Regional, as they combined to outscore UNC Wilmington, Auburn, and Louisiana 18-0.

The Tigers’ only blemish in the last 10 games, was a loss to Florida State in the ACC Championship Game, who needed a late-inning home run to beat them.

“The last couple of weeks, we have played really, really well softball. We’ve played really good together,” designated hitter Marissa Guimbarda said. “We have played Florida State, Virginia Tech, those are, obviously, (good) ACC teams, but we are right there with them.

“So, regardless of rankings. Regardless of what the brackets look like. If we play our game, we have a good shot of winning.”

Oklahoma State (44-12) is not going to be an easy hurdle to get over, though. The No. 7 overall seed, and the Big 12 Tournament Champion, is one of only two teams this year to knock off top-ranked Oklahoma and has won its last six games.

The Cowgirls are batting .296 as a team, including 62 home runs, and have scored 302 runs. The pitching staff holds a 1.89 ERA through 366.1 inning pitched and have 498 strikeouts with 17 shutouts.

Katelynn Carwile leads the team with a .361 average off 53 hits with 33 RBIs, 31 runs scored and .592 slugging percentage. Kelly Maxwell leads the charge in the circle with a 1.22 ERA through 160.1.

“They are a well-coached team. Great pitching depth. Play outstanding defense and they hit the ball well,” Clemson head coach John Rittman said. “I think they are a lot like us, where offensively, they struggled a little bit at times during the year, but they are peaking at the right time.”

But so are the Tigers, and they are coming to Stillwater to have some fun and win.

“I think, as a coach, and obviously, we played a very difficult schedule this year. We faced some of the top pitchers in the game and some of the top offensive lineups in the game. We are prepared for this moment,” Rittman said. “But I think the biggest thing about our team is we are so young and kind of naïve to everything that we are just enjoying this ride. We really are.

“We have a coaching staff that is really, truly, about building culture and letting the kids have fun and express themselves. And you will see that with the way we play.”

Stillwater (Okla.) Super Regional (Best two out of three)

Game 1

Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State, ESPN2

Friday, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Clemson, ESPN 2

Saturday, TBD (if necessary)

No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State