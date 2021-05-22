Sports Illustrated home
Tigers Drop to Loser’s Bracket in 6-0 Loss to Crimson Tide

Clemson softball faces an uphill climb after they dropped Saturday’s game to Alabama if they want to keep their season alive.
Clemson softball faces an uphill climb after they dropped Saturday’s game to Alabama if they want to keep their season alive.

The Clemson Tigers got their first win in program history in the NCAA Tournament Friday, and on Saturday received their first loss, as the Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide by a final score of 6-0 at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama handled all of the scoring in the bottom of the third inning off reigning ACC Player and Freshman of the Year Valerie Cagle, as they plated two runs on four hits before Cagle retired the next two batters to end the threat. 

The Crimson Tide added four runs, all unearned, in the bottom of the sixth inning on three hits and two costly Tiger throwing errors.

The Tigers now move into the losers bracket to face the winner of the Troy-Alabama State game, Saturday at 5:30 p.m.—the winner of that game advances to Sunday’s regional final against Alabama.

Cagle suffered the loss, while Crimson Tide starting pitcher Montana Fouts earned the win.

Softball

