Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Saturday Preview

Trips to the AFC and NFC championship games are on the line this weekend for several former Clemson Tigers.

Here's a look at Saturday's games for each conference:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (4:30 p.m. on NBC)

Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne provided one of the most incredible comebacks in NFL playoff history last Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to throw four touchdown passes and Etienne went over 100 yards rushing as the Jags rallied from a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round.

Now, they get the AFC's top seed in one of the toughest environments in the league with a chance to advance to the AFC title game in just the second year for Lawrence and Etienne in the NFL The only former Tiger on the Chiefs is receiver Justyn Ross, who has been on injured reserve since the preseason.

The Jaguars are an 8.5-point underdog on the road, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 on FOX)

One of the unlikely teams to make the divisional round, the New York Giants are hot and playing at a high level as they take on an NFC East rival. One of the reasons for a big turnaround by the Giants is defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who shined at Clemson. Lawrence was nearly unblockable last week against the Minnesota Vikings. He wreaked havoc in the backfield and produced six tackles, one tackle for a loss and hit the QB four times. If the Giants are to advance, Lawrence will be a big reason.

Former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace plays an important role as a free-safety backup for the Eagles. He had 28 total tackles and two passes defended in 17 games (one start) during the regular season.

The Eagles are favored by 7.5 points over the Giants.

