Deshaun Watson Focused on Repairing Image and Getting Back to Old Self

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2018-20) and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 with 4,823. He has recorded the highest completion percentage in NFL history (67.8 percent) among all players with at least 1,500 passing attempts. Originally a first-round pick by Houston in 2017, Watson has appeared in 54 career games and has completed 1,186 of his 1,748 passes for 14,539 yards with 104 touchdowns, 36 interceptions and a 104.5 rating. He has added 1,677 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns. Watson helped Clemson win the 2016 National Championship and won the Davey Brien Award as the top NCAA QB in 2015 and 2016.

However, he now faces arguably the biggest challenge of his career—how to rebuild his image

"I understand that. I know that there is going to be a stain that will probably stick with me for a while, but all I can do is keep moving forward and continue to show the person I am – the true character, the true person and the true human being I am," Watson said. "Like I said before, I never did the things that these people are alleging, and I will continue to fight for my name and clear my name, and like I have been doing, just cooperating with everything that comes with it and just keep moving forward. As far as the job and what I need to do on the football side is to lead this team, help this team win multiple, multiple games and Super Bowls. That is my job is continue to put all of that together and work with the Cleveland Browns and just keep pushing forward.”

On what Watson wants people to know about him as a person, given some fans’ concerns about him joining the Browns:

Watson: “The biggest thing for me is as a person is I am genuine, I am a hard-working and a servant leader who loves to be social in the community and who loves to give back and am very kind of team-oriented so I love hanging out with my teammates. Also, I want to be able to show that eventually and get out into the community. I have always been hands-on in the community of Houston, back home in Gainesville and back home in Clemson, and that is what I want to do is be able to get back to that brand or get back to that person that people knew I was before all of these allegations.”

On why Watson asked to be traded from the Texans, even prior to the criminal and civil cases:

Watson: “The biggest thing was I think at the time we just both were going in different directions, and so for me to be able to accomplish the things that I want to do, we started it off doing it privately through my agency and then it led to the whole big situation, but it was a time for both of us to kind of part ways.”

On what triggered the decision to part ways with the Texans, given Watson received a new contract extension months before that occurring:

Watson: “For this circumstance and this situation, it is hard to get too far into the details, but like I said before, it was just a time for both of us to part ways. I know that previously the contract was given to me that summer, but at the same time, I was honest and straightforward with the organization; they were honest with me; and we came to a conclusion that this was the best situation.”

On explaining the number of massage therapists Watson employed in the past:

Watson: “I can’t get too far into detail because there is an ongoing investigation still, but I can say that with this now day and age, especially with my age group, social media is a big business part that goes into it. That is a factor into, it but as far as the details, I can’t get too far into it because there is an investigation going on. Hopefully, once everything is resolved, I can speak freely on it.”

On if Watson is re-evaluating his methods for finding and employing massage therapists moving forward:

Watson: “Definitely. It is something that with my team and now with the Cleveland Browns the organization, we find a plan and move forward from there.”

On Watson’s message to Browns fans and the people of Cleveland to help show that he is not the person who is described in the civil suits:

Watson: “Definitely, I understand the whole circumstance is very difficult, especially for the women side of the fans in this community. I am not naive to that. I know these allegations are very, very serious. Like I mentioned before, I have never assaulted any woman. I have never disrespected any woman. I was raised by a single-parent mom, who has two aunties as her sisters, and that is who raised me. I was raised to be genuine. I respect everyone and everything around me. I have always defended that, and I will continue to stand on that. I just want the opportunity to be able to show who I really am in the community and be hands-on and help people and serve other people.”

On Watson initially saying the Browns were out of consideration before ultimately joining the team and how much the contract influenced the decision:

Watson: “Actually, it had nothing to do with the contract. I did not know about the contract until I told my agent that I wanted to come and be a Cleveland Brown. That was secondary. That was after the fact that we spoke on the phone with AB, Kevin and the Haslam family. That had nothing to do with me choosing the Cleveland Browns.”

On what led Watson to change his mind and join the Browns:

Watson: “It was not necessarily a turndown. I think the media was kind of rushing me to make a decision, and I was not comfortable making that right decision. The news gets out and things like that, but for me, I knew that Cleveland was the best situation from a football standpoint and a community and family atmosphere. These guys mentioned it before, once I got to meet these guys – Coach Kevin, AB and the Haslam family – there was just that connection that we just had that bond, and I knew that this was a perfect situation for me to have a fresh start, go win some Super Bowls and move forward and build this community as where we want to build it as.”

The Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl currently sit at +1900 according to FanDuel.

