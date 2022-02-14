D.J. Reader on Bengals Super Bowl Loss to Rams: 'We Don't Celebrate Moral Victories'

Needing one final stop to secure a championship, the Bengals' defense came up short.

After having led much of the second half, Cincinnati gave up a late fourth-quarter touchdown on Sunday, falling to the Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

For much of the game, Cincinnati's defense was up to the challenge. The Bengals held the Rams to just 43 rushing yards and limited Cam Akers to just 21 yards on the ground.

D.J. Reader was a big part of that defensive effort. Visibly disappointed, the defensive tackle spoke to the media following the loss, saying that while the Bengals were certainly happy to be playing for a championship, the goal was to come away with a Super Bowl win.

"We don't celebrate moral victories but you know, we're glad we're out here," Reader said.

With just under two minutes remaining in the game and the Bengals up 20-16, the Rams were faced with a 3rd and Goal from the 8-yard line. However, after two defensive penalties, Los Angeles was able to get a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Conner Kupp, to seal the win.

"Your back is against the wall," Reader said of the Rams game-winning scoring drive. "Two tough calls give them first down again down at the goal line. It is what it is, you know. It just is what it is."

"We trusted our plan. What did we give up, seven points in the second half? We trusted our plan. Felt like we did a good job. Had two turnovers today, so felt like we did a good job."

The former Clemson defensive tackle, who was credited with one sack in the loss, said that while it was certainly a successful season, the team did not achieve its end goal. At the same time, Reader said the loss only gives the team more fuel to finish the job next season.

"We had a good season," Reader said. "But you know, we weren't able to end with a championship. I think all the guys feel that way, that's the mood in our locker room. What I saw in our locker, all the guys feel that way. I think we had a successful season, there's definitely things we can build off of, but you know, we always wanted to end with a championship."

"A bunch of guys on this team have won championships and want to win. I think this just gives us fuel to go back next year and get back to the drawing board. Team will be different, guys will be different, but same goal."

The Bengals are +2100 to win the 2023 Super Bowl, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

