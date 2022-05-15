Andrew Booth Jr. found himself waiting an entire extra day to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft a couple of weeks ago, but now that the former Clemson cornerback is at Minnesota Vikings rookie camp, he couldn't be happier with his situation.

"I think Minnesota is the perfect place for me," Booth said Friday after practice. "The scheme, there are great people. There are genuine people here."

Booth was projected by many draft pundits to go in the first round, but the All-ACC first-team selection from 2021 didn't hear his name called on that Thursday. Instead, the Vikings passed on him with the 32nd overall pick to take safety Lewis Cine. However, the organization came back on that Friday to take Booth in the second round at 42nd overall.

"A lot of teams passed on me with the whole injury thing or whatever, but I embraced (general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) and said thank you for taking a chance. Some teams didn't want to.

"I would have the chip anyway, but I love it here so there's no chip as far as I could've been drafted somewhere else. I feel like this is the perfect place."

Booth landed in Minnesota's lap after a recent hernia surgery turned several teams off, but a player who had 37 tackles and three interceptions as a junior at Clemson last year is a good fit for the Vikings.

Booth isn't fully back to health and is only doing straight-line running at this point, but he hopes he's healed enough to do everything by the team's June minicamp. If not, July is a reasonable expectation.

"Obviously, we want to be smart about it, Booth said. "There's protocol we must follow so I can be my best self going into (July)."

Right now, his head and emotions are swirling. Booth is finally a pro football player, and it's hitting him that he made it. He can't wait to work with and learn from three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.

"That's my guy," Booth said. "I grew up watching him as a kid. Once I can be a sponge to him, that'll be great."

While this is all a lot to take in, he couldn't help but take a moment Friday to simply enjoy his surroundings.

"This is a beautiful facility," Booth said. "It's like Clemson but times two almost. I'm sorry Clemson people, but this is nice."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!