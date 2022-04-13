Former Clemson Star Trevor Lawrence Updates Offseason Status

Former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence feels refreshed after his first real offseason in a couple of years.

Trevor Lawrence finally got an offseason.

The former Clemson star quarterback hasn't had much of one in the last couple of years. He went from playing in the College Football Playoff to preparing for the NFL, then having shoulder surgery and beginning rehabilitation.

After that, Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it was time to learn how to be a pro quarterback along with figuring out a new offensive system. Then the season began, and a difficult rookie year was underway.

Tuesday, when he showed up at Jaguars' headquarters to start working with new head coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence looked and felt refreshed after getting a few months off.

"I feel good. Body feels great," Lawrence said to NFL media during a press conference. "I had some time to kind of recover from last year physically, mentally, everything. It's nice to be back in the building. It's good to be back together."

Lawrence threw for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 2021 while the Jaguars won just three games and lost former head coach Urban Meyer last December. It was good for Lawrence to get away from football.

He said once last season ended, he took three weeks off from doing anything football-related. Then we began ramping up his body by spending a couple of weeks in California working with quarterback specialists. There, he spent a lot of time refining mechanics and making tweaks to his throwing motion.

"I wanted to feel better about my arm, not using as much arm," Lawrence said. "Get everything synced up. I think that will help a lot. Still drilling those things and then obviously just strength stuff in the weight room."

Outside of some traveling, Lawrence has spent most of the offseason in Jacksonville, which is +8000 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook, and has thrown at nearby high schools. His focus now is on fine-tuning his body and getting ready for the rigors of a 17-game season.

"Last year I was fortunate enough to be healthy," Lawrence said. "That was an accomplishment to play 17 games and make the adjustment from college and get through the season healthy. I'm thankful for that but just making sure I can do that again."

He's also learning a new system in his second season, but he's not looking at that as a negative. He feels like he learned a lot as a rookie that will carry over and help him be prepared for Pederson's era in Jacksonville.

"This year, having that peace about (knowing) what we're doing how the schedule is going to be and having done it before," Lawrence said.

