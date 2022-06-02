Former Clemson Star Travis Etienne Wants to Play Deebo Samuel Role for Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is upset about his current role in the offense. The former South Carolina standout doesn't like having to play running back as well, so he wants to be traded to a team that will make him more of a pass-catcher.

Meanwhile, former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne would relish an opportunity to play a versatile role. Of course, he came up as a rusher looking to get involved more in the passing game, but being more like Samuel is exactly what the 2021 first-round NFL draft pick is looking for in his first real season in the NFL.

"Football is all about matchups so I mean if I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that," Etienne said to NFL media. "Honestly, the game is a game of productivity. If you can produce, the team is always going to have a need for you. It's just trying to be the best player I can be so I can be on the field at all times."

Samuel was one of the NFL's top playmakers in 2021. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 365 yards and eight more scores. But he didn't like that type of workload.

"Well see it's different for him because he's the receiver going to the backfield. I'm the running back going to receiver," Etienne said. "For me that's taking less pounding on my body. For him that's putting my pounding on his. You've got to see it from his perspective."

Etienne missed all of last season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in August, but he's looking to get on the field as much as possible under new head coach Doug Pederson and with former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence entering his second season as the starting quarterback.

"For me, it's totally fine because I get to get outside in space and just work against DBs, smaller guys and I don't have to run between the tackles," Etienne said. "Who wouldn't love that?"

