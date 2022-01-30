Skip to main content
Former Clemson Tiger Tee Higgins Helps Bengals Reach Super Bowl LVI

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins caught six passes for 106 yards, including a huge grab in overtime, to help the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.

The Bengals won the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1988 season and advance to play the winner of the 49ers-Rams in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. Cincinnati rallied from 18 points, matching the record for the largest comeback in championship game history. 

Higgins went over 100 yards five times in the previous 19 games and found himself in favorable matchups against the Chiefs, who tried to take Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase out of the game. Higgins routinely got open in the middle of the field and led Cincinnati in receiving yards at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Higgins, who's in his third season in the NFL, will play in his first Super Bowl. He last played in a title game during the 2019 season when Clemson lost in the national championship game to LSU, which was quarterbacked by Higgins' current signal-caller, Joe Burrow. 

Higgins, along with former Tigers D.J. Reader and Jackson Carman, will be representing one of the best stories of the NFL season with the Bengals.

The odds of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl is currently +150 according to Fanduel.

