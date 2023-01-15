Former Clemson Tigers Look to Advance on NFL Playoff Sunday

Clemson's NFL presence will be felt as all three of today's Super Wild Card games feature former Tigers playing key roles.

Here's a look at when and where you can find them as they look to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs:

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. on CBS)

Defenses will play a big role in the outcome of this rivalry matchup, which means Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson will be front and center in this one. The two former Tigers have reunited many times since they played together at Clemson in 2015 and in Miami in 2020.

Wilkins has had a phenomenal season as he set the NFL's single-season record for tackles by a defensive tackle. He produced 98 total tackles, including 59 solos, in the regular season. Lawson has been solid, recording 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks in six starts this season.

The Bills are a 13.5-point favorite over the Dolphins, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m. on FOX)

Dexter Lawrence has had a career year with the Giants, earning a Pro Bowl selection in his fourth season in the pros. The defensive tackle produced 68 total tackles and 7.5 sacks this season and will play in his first-ever NFL playoff game this afternoon. His emergence and growth are big reasons why the Giants are in the postseason for the first time since 2016. Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who was drafted by the Vikings last year, will not play in this game as he's on the injured reserve list.

The Giants are a 3-point underdog on the road.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. on NBC)

This is a loaded game for former Tigers. Receiver Tee Higgins just posted the second 1,000-yard receiving season of his career, to go along with 74 catches and a career-high seven touchdown receptions for the Bengals. Cincinnati also relies heavily on defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who's one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL. He battled an injury that kept him out of seven games but still recorded 29 total tackles in the regular season. Offensive lineman Jackson Carman is listed as a backup at left guard.

For the Ravens, Sammy Watkins is on his second go-round with the organization that picked him up via the waiver wire after he was released by the Green Bay Packers last month. He started two of the three games he's played for the Ravens and recorded three catches for 119 yards.

The Bengals are an 8.5-point favorite over the Ravens.

