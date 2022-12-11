Former Clemson WR Scores First Career NFL TD

Former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers caught a 28-yard touchdown pass for the Houston Texans to give him his first career touchdown in the NFL.

Rodgers ran a route in motion out of the backfield and around the right side. He made a leaping catch between two defenders on a throw by quarterback Jeff Driskel to give the Texans a 17-10 lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter.

Rodgers was released last month by the Green Bay Packers and picked up by the Texans. Playing in his second game for Houston, It was just the ninth catch of his career as Rodgers has played primarily on special teams.

Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team and had fumbling issues the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.

Rodgers spent four years with the Tigers and posted a team-leading 1,020 yards on 77 receptions with seven touchdowns in 2020. He finished his Clemson career with 2,144 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.

