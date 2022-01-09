Hunter Renfrow Leads Las Vegas Raiders into Must-Win Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are just hours away from their biggest game of the regular season. And while the players and coaching staff recognize that this is a must-win game to reach the postseason, they're also genuinely excited to be back on the field at home with such high stakes.

The Raiders are the first team in NFL history to win five games in a season with the winning score coming on the final play per Sportradar. The Raiders three overtime wins this season are tied for second-most in a single season in NFL history and are the most by a team since 2017 when the Packers also won three overtime games.

Player milestones to watch for:

In Week 18, a few franchise records are on the line to be broken. Here is a list of what certain players need to do in order to etch their names into the Silver and Black's record book.

QB Derek Carr

Carr is 72 passing yards away from breaking the franchise record for single-season passing yards, set by Rich Gannon in 2002 (4,689 yards).

With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.

K Daniel Carlson

Carlson needs one field goal to set the all-time single-season record for made field goals in franchise history. He is currently tied with Jeff Jaeger (35 in 1993).

Carlson needs to score 12 points to set the single-season franchise record for most points scored, breaking his own record of 144 points set last season.

Carlson needs two field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.

RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs needs 45 rushing yards to become the 13th player in franchise history to record 3,000 career rushing yards.

LB Denzel Perryman

Perryman needs two tackles to break the single-season total tackles record of 146 set back in 1998 by Greg Biekert.

WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow needs one catch to become just the second wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season, joining Tim Brown (104 receptions in 1997).

Renfrow needs six catches to break Tim Brown's record of most receptions in a single-season by a Raiders wide receiver (104).

Renfrow needs nine catches to break the franchise single-season receptions record set by Darren Waller in 2020 (107 receptions).

What they are saying about Renfrow:

"We have to know where Renfrow is. He's a guy that gets open a lot. Derek Carr, it starts with him, so we have to be able to put pressure on him. We have to be ready for everything, whatever they present." – Chargers safety Derwin James

"Hunter's having a fantastic season; he's having a fantastic career. This guy is one of the premium inside receivers in the National Football League. He's a very complete football player. Obviously, can return as well, but does a lot of things for them – blocking, receiving. He's a real weapon for them and tremendous player. Definitely one of the biggest reasons for their success this season." – Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

"He does a good job of being able to separate. He's a multi-cut route runner, so if you've got him covered on the first move, his second and third act is where he separates." – Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill

NFL Odds: The Raiders' odds of making the playoff currently sit at -105 according to FanDuel.

